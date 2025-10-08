WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | checkup | health

WH: Trump to Get Routine Yearly Checkup on Friday

WH: Trump to Get Routine Yearly Checkup on Friday
President Donald Trump, holding the note Secretary of State Marco Rubio handed to him, speaks during a roundtable meeting on antifa in the State Dining Room at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Wednesday, 08 October 2025 06:13 PM EDT

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday and undergo his routine yearly check up, the White House said on Monday.

"President Trump is considering going to the Middle East shortly thereafter," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in the statement. 

Trump's physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, earlier this year released a summary of his annual physical exam, stating that Trump is in “excellent cognitive and physical health.”

That report noted no major new medical issues, aside from chronic venous insufficiency and previously identified benign conditions (e.g., diverticulosis, benign polyp).

His cognitive test (Montreal Cognitive Assessment) reportedly yielded a perfect 30/30 score.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday and undergo his routine yearly check up, the White House said on Monday."
trump, checkup, health
106
2025-13-08
Wednesday, 08 October 2025 06:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved