WH: Trump to Get Routine Yearly Checkup on Friday

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday and undergo his routine yearly check up, the White House said on Monday.

"President Trump is considering going to the Middle East shortly thereafter," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in the statement.

Trump's physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, earlier this year released a summary of his annual physical exam, stating that Trump is in “excellent cognitive and physical health.”

That report noted no major new medical issues, aside from chronic venous insufficiency and previously identified benign conditions (e.g., diverticulosis, benign polyp).

His cognitive test (Montreal Cognitive Assessment) reportedly yielded a perfect 30/30 score.