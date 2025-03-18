Trump Urges Illegal Aliens to Use CBP Home App

President Donald Trump on Tuesday promoted the U.S. Customs and Border Protection app that allows illegal migrants to self-deport.

The Trump administration rolled out the new app, CBP Home, early last week.

"People in our country illegally can self-deport the easy way or they can get deported the hard way, and that's not pleasant," Trump said in a video posted Tuesday morning on The White House X account.

"The Biden administration exploited the CBP One app to allow more than one million aliens to illegally enter the United States. Now my administration is launching the CBP Home app to give people in our country illegally an easy way to leave now and self-deport voluntarily.

"If they do, they potentially could have the opportunity to return legally at some point in the future. But if they do not avail themselves of this opportunity, then they will be found, they will be deported, and they will never be admitted again to the United States...ever, ever again. You're never coming in."

Trump went on to say the app is the "safest option" for both illegal aliens and law enforcement officials, saves U.S. taxpayer dollars, and allows CBP and Immigration and Customs Enforcement resources to focus on finding "dangerous criminal aliens."

CBP Home replaces an app known as CBP One that was launched under former President Joe Biden. The Biden-era app included a feature that allowed some one million migrants in Mexico to schedule an appointment to request entry at a legal border crossing.

Republicans criticized the Biden program, saying it facilitated mass migration to the United States and did not adequately vet migrants.

Trump shut down CBP One hours after taking office.

Reuters contributed to this story.