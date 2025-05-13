CBO: 10M Americans Will Lose Medicaid Coverage by 2034

The Medicaid portion of House Republicans' "one big, beautiful bill" covering President Donald Trump's legislative agenda targeting tax cuts, energy, and border security would lead to millions losing coverage of the healthcare safety net for low-income individuals, according to estimates.

Republicans released the latest partial estimates by the Congressional Budget Office shortly before the House Energy and Commerce Committee's markup hearing for its portion of the bill, Politico reported Tuesday. The CBO estimated that 10.3 million would lose coverage under Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, and 7.6 million would be uninsured by 2034.

But the estimate also includes 1.6 million under Medicaid and CHIPS who had been covered in two states simultaneously who would be unenrolled from the state they no longer reside in but would retain coverage in the state of their current residence; and 1.3 million who had been dual-eligibles who would lose their Medicaid coverage and retain their Medicare coverage.

The 7.6 million figure also includes 1.4 million who are without verified citizenship, nationality or satisfactory immigration status who would be covered in state-only funded programs under current law.

Democrats at the hearing coordinated their opening speeches to highlight the stories of constituents who rely on Medicaid, accusing Republicans of trying to take away their healthcare. Each displayed enlarged photos with the words "Medicaid Matters" across the top.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., spoke directly to constituents who had flown to Washington, D.C., for the hearing and who rely on Medicaid to help their children with Down syndrome. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas, put a constituent on speakerphone to make a plea to committee members.

"I appreciate my colleagues' concerns, and we share them," Committee Chair Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., interjected. "Every example they mentioned are the people we want to strengthen Medicaid for. Not one of them will lose coverage under our bill unless they are able-bodied workers, or they're in the country without a legal presence."

Protesters in wheelchairs were escorted out of the hearing room at the Rayburn House Office Building after interrupting the opening statement of ranking member Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., by repeatedly shouting, "No cuts to Medicaid!" U.S. Capitol Police said "25 people were arrested for illegally demonstrating in the Rayburn House Office Building … [for] crowding, obstructing and incommoding. It is against the law to protest inside the congressional buildings," reported Politico.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, addressed Dingell's constituents, a family whose 6-year-old son George has Down syndrome, regarding fears stoked by Democrats.

"The crime here is scaring someone like George," Crenshaw said. "I am sorry that so many people and the media and [those] on the left have lied to you about what's in this bill. George, I want to tell you, you have nothing to worry about. Your Medicaid is not going anywhere. I'm sorry they flew all the way here from Michigan. I'm sorry for that.

"That's not fair for people to be lied to and to be scared on purpose for political reasons."

"Read the bill. I know it hasn't been out that long. I know it's complicated stuff. But over the next 24, 48 hours, we're going to go through it all, and I just want to say to George and his family, you're going to go home feeling a lot better."