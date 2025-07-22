WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Considering No Capital Gains Taxes on Home Sales

By    |   Tuesday, 22 July 2025 01:26 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is thinking about adopting a policy to eliminate capital gains taxes on the sale of a house.

Speaking at the Oval Office, Trump was asked about the importance of having "no tax on home sales capital gains to unleash the housing market."

Trump responded, "We are thinking about that. But it would also unleash it just by lowering the interest rates. If the Fed would lower the rates, we wouldn't even have to do that. But we are thinking of no tax on capital gains on houses."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., posted on X a video of Trump's statement and thanked him "for supporting my No Tax on Home Sales Act."

Greene wrote, "My bill would eliminate the federal capital gains tax on the sale of your primary residence. You worked for it. You should keep it. Let's get this bill passed."

Brian Freeman

