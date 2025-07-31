Trump: Woke Is Dead at Brown University

President Donald Trump congratulated Brown University for agreeing to a deal that will restore federal funding to the school.

Brown University reached a deal Wednesday with the Trump administration to restore funding for the university's federally sponsored medical and health sciences research and to resolve some compliance reviews.

The administration had blocked more than $500 million in funding to the school over whether it was complying with antidiscrimination laws.

"Congratulations to Brown University on the settlement made with the United States Government," Trump posted Thursday morning on Truth Social. "There will be no more Anti-Semitism, or Anti-Christian, or Anti-Anything Else! Woke is officially DEAD at Brown. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Brown said that as part of the deal, it will pay $50 million over 10 years to support workforce development in Rhode Island. Education Secretary Linda McMahon separately confirmed the deal in a statement.

The administration has threatened to cut federal funds for institutions over anti-Israel protests, climate initiatives, transgender policies, and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Brown agreed to take actions "to support a thriving Jewish community, research and education about Israel, and a robust Program in Judaic Studies," according to the terms of the deal.

The agreement said Brown will conduct a survey through an external party — jointly chosen by the university and the government — to evaluate its campus climate, including the climate for Jewish students.

Reuters contributed to this story.