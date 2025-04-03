WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | bribery | new jersey | alina habba | michael farbiarz | justice department

Alina Habba Secures Dismissal of Foreign Bribery Case

By    |   Thursday, 03 April 2025 04:29 PM EDT

Acting New Jersey U.S. Attorney Alina Habba on Wednesday secured the dismissal of a Foreign Corrupt Practices Act case against two former executives at a New Jersey company who allegedly authorized $3.6 million in bribes to an Indian official to facilitate construction of a large office complex in Chennai, reports the New York Post.

President Donald Trump in February signed an executive order directing the Justice Department to pause prosecutions of Americans accused of bribing foreign government officials while trying to win or retain business in their countries.

The law, enacted in 1977, prohibits companies that operate in the United States from bribing foreign officials. Over time, it has become a guiding force for how American businesses operate overseas.

Habba cited the pause in her court filing Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz in New Jersey initially said he wouldn't allow a prolonged delay of the trial but granted the motion on Wednesday.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


