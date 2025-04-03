Alina Habba Secures Dismissal of Foreign Bribery Case

Acting New Jersey U.S. Attorney Alina Habba on Wednesday secured the dismissal of a Foreign Corrupt Practices Act case against two former executives at a New Jersey company who allegedly authorized $3.6 million in bribes to an Indian official to facilitate construction of a large office complex in Chennai, reports the New York Post.

President Donald Trump in February signed an executive order directing the Justice Department to pause prosecutions of Americans accused of bribing foreign government officials while trying to win or retain business in their countries.

The law, enacted in 1977, prohibits companies that operate in the United States from bribing foreign officials. Over time, it has become a guiding force for how American businesses operate overseas.

Habba cited the pause in her court filing Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz in New Jersey initially said he wouldn't allow a prolonged delay of the trial but granted the motion on Wednesday.