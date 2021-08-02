Trump Praises Vaccine, Slams Biden Policies

Former U.S. President Donald Trump praised his administration for a "highly effective vaccine” and criticized the policies of President Joe Biden in a statement he released on Monday.

“I got a highly effective vaccine developed in less than nine months (when it was supposed to take five years or more)," Trump said in the statement, adding that “hopefully, people will never forget.”

The former president also slammed the current administration by saying, “If I were president right now, with COVID raging back, people being shot and killed in record numbers all over our cities, and with the Border totally open with criminals and heavily infected COVID people pouring through our Southern Border and into our communities, the Fake Media would be having an absolute field day.”

Trump continued by insisting that “when I left office law enforcement was supported like never before [and] the Border was strong, safe and secure (the best ever!)”