Trump: Hunter Biden's Laptop Makes Al Capone Look Like 'a Baby'

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the evidence of criminal activity on President Joe Biden's son Hunter's laptop computer makes the notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone look like ''a baby.''

''The worst is when [the media] don't [tell the truth], like [Hunter Biden's] ''laptop from hell,'' Trump said Wednesday from his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. ''You look at that thing. There is more criminal activity on that laptop than Al Capone had, if he ever had a laptop, but [Capone] was a baby compared to what I was able to see [on the laptop].''

Capone ran much of the Chicago underworld during Prohibition in the 1920s.

He is believed to have orchestrated the bloody St. Valentine's Day Massacre where seven rival gang members were shot to death by gangsters dressed as police, among a long list of crimes committed in that era, according to the FBI.

The law finally caught up with Capone on tax and fraud charges in 1931, and he was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison.

The Daily Mail reported in April that it had ''verified'' the contents of the Apple computer laptop that Hunter Biden allegedly left at a Delaware repair shop and never picked up.

He has said that he does not recall dropping the device off at the repair shop.

According to the Mail, the laptop contained 154,000 emails and more than 2,000 photos showing the president's son engaged in a variety of criminal enterprises, including drugs and prostitution.

The emails also call into question whether then-Vice President Joe Biden was being used by his son to influence foreign deals worth millions to himself and others in the Biden family.

Both Bidens have denied claims of impropriety during the elder Biden's term as vice president.

Trump made the comparison to Capone to lambaste the mainstream media at a press conference announcing a class-action lawsuit against several large social media companies on the grounds of censorship.

Trump said the media was turning a blind eye to the violence sweeping cities across the country, with 260 people shot in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend.

''If the people don't hear this, you'll never be able to solve the problem. It's a problem like this country has never had, what's happened over the last six months in particular, and what's happening in certain cities, is a horrible thing,'' he said. ''It's an embarrassment to our country. But more importantly, it's just a horrible thing. The loss of human life on a weekly basis, and you turn on these major newscasts a lot of people are watching, and it's not even mentioned. You [media] have to change. You've got to get your credibility back. You don't have the credibility. You have to get it back.''

