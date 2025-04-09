Trump: 'Be Cool' Amid Tariff Activity

President Donald Trump offered Americans a brief pep talk Wednesday morning, telling people to stay "cool" amid volatile financial market activity.

Trump even suggested that now is the time to buy stocks despite markets reeling from the implementation of his tariffs.

The president's "reciprocal" tariffs on dozens of countries took effect Wednesday, including massive 104% duties on Chinese goods, deepening his global trade war and spurring more widespread selling across financial markets.

"BE COOL! Everything is going to work out well. The USA will be bigger and better than ever before!" Trump posted at 9:33 a.m. EDT on Truth Social.

"THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT" Trump posted four minutes later.

Trump also posted a comment from JPMOrgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who had appeared on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo.

"'Fixing Trade and Tariffs is a good thing!' Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase, Chairman & CEO, on Maria B Show!" Trump posted.

Earlier in the morning, Trump took to his social media platform to encourage companies to enjoy "zero tariffs" by moving their operations to the U.S.

"This is a GREAT time to move your COMPANY into the United States of America, like Apple, and so many others, in record numbers, are doing. ZERO TARIFFS, and almost immediate Electrical/Energy hook ups and approvals. No Environmental Delays. DON’T WAIT, DO IT NOW!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

On Tuesday, Trump said the United States is taking in $2 billion per day from tariffs.

"We're taking in almost $2 billion a day in tariffs," Trump said during a signing ceremony at the White House to ease coal regulations. "And we're doing very well in making I call them tailored deals; not off the rack. These are tailored, highly tailored deals."

The New York Post's Charlie Gasparino reported Wednesday morning that people "close to the Trump White House" said news of negotiations with Japan, Vietnam, and possibly the United Kingdom were imminent.

Reuters contributed to this story.