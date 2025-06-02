WATCH TV LIVE

Zogby: Trump Has 48 Percent Approval

By    |   Monday, 02 June 2025 02:01 PM EDT

A new poll shows 48% of voters approve of President Donald Trump.

The poll from Zogby Strategies has Trump's approval rating at 48%, with a disapproval rating of 49%, while 3% said they were not sure. The poll is similar to the poll Zogby conducted in April.

Trump's support remains strong among Republicans, with 88% approving while 11% disapprove. With men, 55% approve and 43% disapprove, and among Hispanics, 53% approve while 41% disapprove.

The president struggles with independents, with 40% approving versus 54% disapproving; Blacks, 18% to 78%; women 42% to 54%; moderates, 37% to 59%; and Democrats, 12% to 86%.

Voters approve of Trump's policies on immigration and securing the southern border, where 56% approve and 40% disapprove, and on government cost cutting, 50% approve while 44% disapprove.

Voters disapprove of Trump's handling of the economy, with 50% disliking against 46% liking;  tariffs, 51% to 44%; diplomacy, 46% to 45%; and his policy toward Russia and Ukraine, 46% to 45%.

The poll of 1,000 likely voters was conducted from May 28-29 and features a margin of error of +/ 3.2 percentage points.

Last week, The Economist and YouGov published their determination of Trump's approval rating, outlining that among U.S. adults, from May 23-26, 44% approved of his job performance.

According to Newsweek, the results from the publication reflected a two-month high for its polling. Conversely, Rasmussen had Trump at a 50% to 51% approval rating for Memorial Day weekend.

