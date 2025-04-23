US Citizens Among CBP One Deportation Notice Recipients

Some U.S. citizens have received deportation notices intended for migrants who were temporarily allowed to live in the U.S. by using a Biden-era online appointment app, it was reported.

Earlier this month, termination notices were sent to CBP One beneficiaries. They were urged to voluntarily self-deport using the same app they entered on, which has been renamed CBP Home under President Donald Trump.

More than 900,000 migrants entered the country via the app since January 2023. They were given two-year permits to remain in the country.

The Trump administration's notices, though, have been received by some U.S. citizens, the Independent reported Wednesday.

The outlet added that Customs and Border Protection officials said notices may have been sent to unintended recipients, including attorneys, if beneficiaries provided contact information for U.S. citizens. The department is addressing such situations case-by-case.

At least 10 immigration lawyers, most of whom are U.S. citizens, said that they had received the notices urging them to depart the country, The New York Times reported April 14.

The newspaper added that the emails to the attorneys may have been the result of a glitch linking their email addresses to the immigration documents of their clients.

Timothy J. Brenner, a Connecticut-born lawyer in Houston, was one of the lawyers who received a notice.

"I became concerned that the administration has a list of immigration attorneys or a database that they're trying to target to harass," said Brenner, who was told to leave the country by April 11, the Independent reported.

Hubert Montoya, another immigration attorney, also received an email telling him to leave the country or risk being deported.

"I just thought it was absurd," said Montoya, who's based in Austin, Texas, the Independent reported.

CBP One was a cornerstone of former President Joe Biden's administration, which employed a strategy to create and expand legal pathways to enter the U.S. By the end of December, 936,500 people had been allowed to enter with CBP One appointments at border crossings with Mexico.

President Trump ended CBP One for new entrants on his first day in office, stranding thousands in Mexico who had appointments into early February.

In March, DHS announced it launched the rebranded app with a self-deportation reporting feature for aliens illegally in the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.