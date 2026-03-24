Trump May Waive Summer Gas Rules as Soon as Wednesday

The Trump administration is expected to announce as soon as Wednesday that it will temporarily lift federal smog-cutting restrictions on summer-blend gasoline to curb rising energy prices stemming from the war on Iran, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The move would make standard gasoline cheaper by not forcing refiners and retailers to switch to more costly summer blends of gasoline, while also allowing fuel retailers to continue selling gasoline blended with 15% ethanol, known as E15, throughout the summer driving season when stricter rules normally limit its use in much of the country.