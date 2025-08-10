Trump Deploys 120 FBI Agents to Fight D.C. Crime, Weighs 1,000 National Guard

The Trump administration has begun deploying roughly 120 FBI agents in overnight shifts to help D.C. police combat carjackings and violent crime, The Washington Post reported Sunday.

U.S. military is preparing for the activation of hundreds of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., two U.S. officials told Reuters on Sunday.

The officials, who were speaking on the condition of anonymity, said a final decision was still to be made by President Donald Trump but the troops were prepared to deploy.

One of the officials said it was unclear what exactly the troops would do, but could take part in efforts to protect federal agents or even carry out administrative tasks to free up law enforcement officials.

The move comes as President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric about a potential federal takeover of the nation's capital, vowing to "clear out" homeless encampments and crack down on lawlessness.

Agents from the FBI's Washington Field Office — as well as some brought in from cities like Philadelphia — are being assigned to assist local and federal law enforcement on D.C. streets for at least a week, the Post reported.

Many of the agents typically work in counterintelligence, public corruption, and other specialized divisions, and have limited experience in traffic stops or street patrols. The assignments have sparked frustration inside the bureau, sources told the Post, with some agents feeling they lack training for the work and are being diverted from their primary missions.

Trump compared the push to his first-term border crackdown, warning in a Truth Social post: "Be prepared! There will be no 'MR. NICE GUY.' We want our Capital BACK."

He has tied the effort to quality-of-life initiatives under his "D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force," which also targets graffiti and homeless encampments.

Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser has pushed back against Trump's portrayal of the city, noting violent crime is down 26% from last year, homicides are down 12%, and juvenile arrests have fallen 20%.

"If the priority is to show force in an American city, we know he can do that here," she told MSNBC.

Despite the drop in crime, Trump has threatened to assume control of the city's police if improvements are not made quickly. A White House news conference on D.C. crime, cleanliness, and physical renovation is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. ET.

Reuters and Newsmax's Eric Mack contributed to this report.