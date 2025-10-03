Trump Admin Restores $187M in N.Y. Law Enforcement Funding

The Trump administration reportedly will restore $187 million to New York law enforcement and counterterrorism funding after the Department of Homeland Security initially announced the amount would be cut.

The loss of funding – made by DHS without President Donald Trump's approval – would have severely hurt New York's intelligence operations, The New York Times reported Friday.

The announcement came after a bipartisan push from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, and several of the state's Republican House members.

"FEMA works closely with our state and local partners to understand their needs and deliver grant funding directly into the hands of those who will utilize those funds most effectively," a statement from Homeland Security officials said Friday, the Times reported.

"We are grateful for the partnership of the State of New York, and today are announcing full funding of H.S.G.P. grants to effectively counter and combat security threats within the Empire State."

Trump had been notified of the cuts in a phone call with Hochul on Sunday night, the Times reported.

The governor released a statement Wednesday, the first day of a federal shutdown that began after Senate Democrats refused to support a GOP continuing resolution. Trump and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought have indicated a desire to trim spending during the shutdown.

"Donald Trump has been clear: he is intent on using his reckless government shutdown to hurt the American people," Hochul's statement read. "In just 24 hours, his administration has defunded New York's law enforcement and counterterrorism efforts and halted $18 billion in funding from critical infrastructure projects in New York City. This is political payback and an attack on New York and its residents, and it puts every family across our state in harm's way."

Hochul also sent a letter to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and accused her of making "all of America more vulnerable to terrorist attacks," the Times reported.

DHS officials previously defended the cuts, saying in a Thursday statement that the agency was "focused on aligning its grant programs with the Trump administration's priorities to streamline federal resources and reduce the burden on the American taxpayer."