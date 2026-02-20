Trump Admin Coordinates Potomac Sewage Spill Cleanup

The Trump administration is "coordinating" with local authorities to fix the broken underground pipe dumping wastewater into the Potomac River, according to Virginia Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger on Friday.

"I'm encouraged that EPA and FEMA have begun coordinating with DC Water to respond to the sewage spill in the Potomac," Spanberger wrote on X.

"Amid the response, our state agencies are conducting water quality testing and monitoring the status of repairs. Our focus is on Virginians' health and safety."

Her comments came after the White House confirmed that the Environmental Protection Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are working with District officials to contain and repair the damaged Potomac Interceptor — a major sewer line that collapsed Jan. 19 inside the federally controlled C&O Canal National Historical Park in Maryland.

DC Water said Friday that crews are working around the clock to stabilize the pipe and remove obstructions.

"Work is progressing inside the Potomac Interceptor as crews continue assessing conditions and clearing large rocks, boulders, and other material from within the pipe," the utility posted on X.

"Teams have been on-site around the clock and are moving steadily through each stage of the stabilization process."

According to NBC Washington, crews recently reached the damaged section of the 54-mile interceptor, marking what DC Water called "a critical step in the ongoing damage assessment and repair efforts."

Workers are manually digging out sludge, soil and debris while using excavators to clear large rocks that slowed earlier efforts.

The installation of a steel bulkhead to block water flow has allowed crews to begin more extensive excavation. DC Water has said repairs are expected to be completed by mid-March, though additional work could continue for months.

The spill has drawn national attention after an estimated 243.5 million gallons of wastewater overflowed into the Potomac River, much of it during the first week following January's winter storm.

Dangerous levels of E. coli bacteria have been detected, prompting hazardous materials protocols for some water rescues.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his administration would grant D.C.'s request for federal aid.

In a Truth Social post, Trump criticized Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and other Democrats, accusing them of failing to maintain infrastructure while lecturing about environmental protection.

"The Democrats constantly talk about Environmental Pollution and Protection, and yet, they think it's OK to have hundreds of thousands of gallons a day of sewage pouring into our Beautiful Potomac River," Trump wrote.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a local emergency this week, allowing her to request federal disaster assistance, including full reimbursement for cleanup costs and improved intergovernmental coordination.

While local officials debate responsibility — with Moore arguing the pipe is on federal land and therefore a federal issue — the Trump administration has stepped in to accelerate the response.