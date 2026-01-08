Trump Admin Sending More Border Agents to Minn.

The Trump administration is deploying more than 100 additional U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and officers to Minnesota following the fatal shooting of a woman during an immigration enforcement protest, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The Department of Homeland Security is shifting personnel from Chicago and New Orleans to bolster federal operations in the Twin Cities, the report said.

DHS is also pausing some activities in Chicago to support the Minnesota deployment and plans to transfer nonlethal equipment from Chicago to the region, the Times reported, citing documents it had obtained.

The increased CBP presence is expected to last through the weekend, with agents scheduled to return to their home stations on Sunday. DHS declined to comment on operational details.

The move comes as local officials in Minneapolis have called on federal immigration authorities to leave the city following Wednesday's fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

Federal officials said Good, a U.S. citizen, attempted to use her vehicle to strike law enforcement officers and was shot by an ICE agent. State and local officials have disputed that account.

DHS has said it has already ramped up its presence in Minnesota, deploying roughly 2,000 law enforcement officers to the Twin Cities, and has pledged to continue operations despite opposition from local officials.

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said Thursday that agents briefly paused enforcement efforts after the shooting but have since resumed operations.

“We're going to keep doing the work,” Lyons said.

The Trump administration has recently focused increased attention on Minnesota amid major federal fraud investigations tied to COVID-19-era food assistance and other safety-net programs overseen by Gov. Tim Walz's administration.

More than 90 people have been charged in those cases.