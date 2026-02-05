Trump Accounts Get Super Bowl Ad Boost as Tax Season Opens

A 30-second ad promoting new "Trump accounts" for children is set to run around Sunday's Super Bowl pregame broadcast, as the Trump administration and allies press families to open the accounts during the opening weeks of the 2026 tax filing season.

The commercial was paid for by Invest America, which described itself as a nonprofit advocacy group. Invest America posted a preview of the spot on Thursday on X.

The ad shows children speaking to the camera about the accounts' benefits, including a line that says, "This year, every American child gets an investment account. And millions will be prefunded. That's free money."

The spot will air during the pregame broadcast just before kickoff of Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8, with the Seattle Seahawks playing the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Super Bowl LX will have a pregame show on NBC beginning at 1 p.m. ET, with kickoff shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET.

Other recent reports have described a different placement for the commercial.

Newsweek and the Washington Examiner reported Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told lawmakers to look for the ad after the national anthem, without specifying a pregame slot.

"Look for the commercial right after the National Anthem at the Super Bowl this weekend," Bessent said while testifying before the House Financial Services Committee. "We are prepared for a flood of signups."

The administration's broader push has included events and messaging aimed at encouraging families to open the accounts, tying the effort to the opening of tax season and to broader claims about long-term wealth building.

The IRS describes a Trump account as a type of traditional IRA for a child under 18, with special rules during the growth period, including general restrictions on distributions.

Parents, guardians or other authorized individuals can establish an account and, if the child qualifies, elect to request a one-time $1,000 pilot program contribution by filing IRS Form 4547 with a 2025 tax return, according to the IRS form and instructions.

A Treasury Department statement dated Jan. 28 said every American child born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, is eligible for the $1,000 contribution, which Treasury said would be invested in an index fund.

Treasury said that three days into the 2026 filing season, about 500,000 Americans had elected to open a Trump account for their children.

A Jan. 31 White House post on X said more than one million families had signed up.

Financial advisers encouraged eligible families to accept seed money or matching contributions, while warning that growth projections for many households may be overstated.

The Super Bowl remains a premium showcase for that message, with audience size driving ad demand. Nielsen said Super Bowl LIX drew an estimated 127.7 million viewers, a record for the event.