WSJ: Pentagon Weighs Sending Up to 10,000 More Troops to Middle East

The Pentagon is weighing plans to send up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East to expand military options for Donald Trump even as he publicly pushes for peace talks with Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Defense Department officials familiar with the planning.

Officials told the Journal the potential deployment would build on a growing U.S. military presence in the region, aimed at giving Trump what one described as “a full range of options” as tensions with Tehran intensify.

The buildup follows recent moves by the Pentagon to reinforce forces in the region, including the deployment of elements of the 82nd Airborne Division, which defense officials say provides rapid-response capability in the event of a broader conflict.

The White House declined to confirm specific troop movements but underscored that military options remain on the table.

“All announcements regarding troop deployments will come from the Department of War. As we have said, President Trump always has all military options at his disposal,” said Anna Kelly, the deputy White House press secretary.

A spokesperson for U.S. Central Command, which oversees American forces in the Middle East, declined to comment on the plans.

The military planning is unfolding even as Trump has stressed his preference for diplomacy, saying he believes Iran is open to negotiations and that a deal remains possible.

Trump said he is pausing U.S. strikes on Iran’s energy sector for 10 days, extending a previous deadline to April 6, and told reporters the move was intended to allow additional time for talks.

“I think they want to talk,” Trump said, adding that the extension came at Iran’s request, though mediators involved in the discussions have said Tehran did not seek the delay.

Officials in Pakistan said the United States and Iran are communicating indirectly through messages relayed by Islamabad, with Tehran weighing proposals from Washington.

Trump also pointed to Iran’s decision to allow several Pakistan-flagged oil tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz as a goodwill gesture, calling it a “present” that signals seriousness about negotiations.

The strait, a critical global oil chokepoint, has been at the center of the crisis, with Iranian threats to restrict shipping contributing to volatility in global energy markets.

Israel said it killed the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard navy in overnight strikes, accusing him of orchestrating efforts to mine and disrupt traffic in the waterway.

The head of U.S. Central Command warned Iranian naval personnel to abandon their posts or “risk death,” underscoring the risk of further escalation.

On Capitol Hill, the Senate Armed Services Committee is preparing to hold its first public hearing on the conflict, though it is not expected until lawmakers return from recess in mid-April.

Some lawmakers have begun voicing concern about the prospect of a deeper U.S. military commitment, fearful of a protracted conflict in the Middle East and more troops in a direct line of fire.

Additional reporting from The New York Times has detailed how the Pentagon has been moving additional fighter aircraft, air defense systems, and naval assets into the region in recent days, part of what officials described as an effort to protect U.S. bases and ensure freedom of navigation through key waterways as tensions with Iran have escalated.

CNN has also reported that U.S. officials are repositioning forces to create overlapping layers of deterrence, including missile defenses and carrier strike group support, while putting troops on heightened alert to respond to potential attacks on American personnel or allies.

Officials speaking to those outlets said the military moves are designed not only to prepare for possible conflict but also to signal resolve to Tehran, with one official describing the posture as meant to “shape Iran’s calculus” as indirect negotiations continue.

The combination of reinforcing troops, prepositioning equipment, and extending diplomatic deadlines reflects what current and former officials have described as a dual-track strategy, in which Washington seeks to increase pressure on Iran while preserving a pathway to a negotiated settlement if talks gain traction.