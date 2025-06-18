WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: transgender | courts | clarence thomas | supreme court | experts

Justice Thomas: Gender Care Experts 'Compromised'

By    |   Wednesday, 18 June 2025 01:25 PM EDT

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Wednesday urged courts to stop deferring to "experts" on gender care, saying they have appeared to "have compromised their credibility."

"This case carries a simple lesson: In politically contentious debates over matters shrouded in scientific uncertainty, courts should not assume that self-described experts are correct," Thomas said in a concurring opinion in the high court's 6-3 decision to upheld Tennessee's ban on gender care for transgender minors in United States v. Skrmetti.

"Deference to legislatures, not experts, is particularly critical here. Many prominent medical professionals have declared a consensus around the efficacy of treating children's gender dysphoria with puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgical interventions, despite mounting evidence to the contrary," Thomas said.

"They have dismissed grave problems undercutting the assumption that young children can consent to irreversible treatments that may deprive them of their ability to eventually produce children of their own. They have built their medical determinations on concededly weak evidence. And, they have surreptitiously compromised their medical recommendations to achieve political ends."

The court's 6-3 decision effectively protects from legal challenges many efforts by President Donald Trump's Republican administration and state governments to roll back protections for transgender people. Another 26 states have laws similar to Tennessee's.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Wednesday urged courts to stop deferring to "experts" on gender care, saying they have appeared to "have compromised their credibility."
transgender, courts, clarence thomas, supreme court, experts
206
2025-25-18
Wednesday, 18 June 2025 01:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved