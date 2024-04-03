Trans Athlete Reportedly Suspended for 'Staring' in Locker Room

A transgender high school athlete from Massachusetts was reportedly suspended from a school rowing team after being "caught staring openly" at a female classmate who was changing in the women's locker room, The New York Post reported.

According to a report sent to members of the U.S. Senate's Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee last month, in 2022 an unnamed transgender woman athlete at KIPP Academy in Lynn, Massachusetts, "was caught staring openly at one of the female athletes while she changed her clothes in the women's locker room," and made an inappropriate remark that has been redacted from the report.

The transgender athlete, "was suspended for this incident" after being reported to the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

The Australian magazine Quillette reports that this is the same athlete who went viral after she was recorded knocking down a fellow player during a basketball game and reportedly injuring the player.