Train Car Chemical Leak Causes Evacuation Orders in Ohio County

Tuesday, 24 September 2024 07:53 PM EDT

A chemical leak in southwestern Ohio from a train car, described as "dangerous" by local authorities, led to evacuation orders on Tuesday for some people in the state's Hamilton County.

"DANGEROUS chemical leak near State Route 128. IMMEDIATELY GO INDOORS and stay inside until further notice. Close and seal off doors & windows, close fireplace dampers, and turn off heat," Hamilton County's emergency authorities said on social media platform X.

An ABC News affiliate said people in the Cleves and Whitewater Township areas in the southwestern part of the state were asked to immediately evacuate following the leak.

An NBC News affiliate cited officials as saying the leak came from a train car that had a valve open, releasing styrene gas.

Further details, including about any damage or injuries, were not immediately available.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


