EU, US Have Agreed to Intensify Contact on Trade Talks

The EU and US have agreed to intensify talks on a possible trade agreement, EU Commissioner Maros Sefvocic said Thursday.

"Yesterday I had another constructive call with the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick," Sefcovic told reporters before a meeting of EU trade ministers in Brussels.

"We have agreed to intensify our engagement at technical levels and I am in regular contact with him. I think we will see each very soon, most probably here in Brussels or at the OECD meetings."