Ways to Help Tornado Victims

More than 80 people have died, and an estimated $18 billion worth of damage was caused by a series of nearly three dozen tornadoes and severe storms that touched down along a 227-mile swath across nine states in the Midwest and South last weekend.

The tornado outbreak caused the worst damage across western Kentucky, with Gov. Andy Beshear calling it "the most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history."

The tornado left devastation in its wake, destroying a nursing home, derailing a train, and crushing two separate factories while workers were trapped inside.

Nearly the entire town of Mayfield, Kentucky, was destroyed. According to The Hill, Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan said, "There's always hope. We hope for a miracle. We hope for miracles in the days to come. But right now, what we hope for is that our surviving people are warm and cared for and having a place to shelter."

As more reports and images have shown the devastation, many Newsmax readers and viewers have asked how to help. We have compiled a partial list of charities that are providing assistance to the region and seeking help.

Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

The administration of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has organized a relief fund. Donations are tax deductible, and can be made online through a special website created for donations.

Donors can also mail Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund a check to Public Protection Cabinet, 500 Mero Street, 218 NC, Frankfort, KY 40601, Attn: Kentucky State Treasurer.

Donors must note that the check is for "Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund."

Donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax deductible.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross has volunteers spread across the affected communities and is seeking donations of both money and blood. Donations and appointments to give blood can be scheduled through the organization’s app, website, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

CARE

CARE has provided water, cash assistance, and food to those affected by the tornado.

You can donate online to CARE’S Kentucky Tornado Relief Find through its website. Its number is 800-422-7385. Donations are tax deductible.

Feeding America

Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, is arranging emergency meals for the victims of the tornado.

You can donate online to Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland through its website, or call 270-769-6997 or 877-532-2767.

United Way — Kentucky

The Kentucky branch of United Way is accepting donations to fund "the immediate needs and long-term recovery for impacted communities" of the tornadoes. All funds raised by UWKY "will go directly to the recovery efforts," according to the website.

You can donate online at its website, or call 502-589-6897.

Global Empowerment Mission

In partnership with the Louisville City Football Club, Global Empowerment Mission is sending volunteers, supplies, and funds to the affected areas.

Donations are being accepted online at its website or by calling 786-201-2348.

Global Giving

Global Giving has organized an emergency relief fund, and the fund "will support relief and recovery efforts" in impacted communities. "Initially, funds will help first responders meet survivors’ immediate needs for food, fuel, clean water, hygiene products, and shelter. The fund will later transition to longer term recovery efforts."

You can donate via its website or contact the organization at 877-605-2314.

Kentucky Counseling Center

Kentucky Counseling Center is collecting donations "that counselors and social workers in Graves County will distribute to affected families."

It is accepting donations through its website.

Relevant Church of Mayfield, Kentucky

Relevant Church of Mayfield, Kentucky, has organized an emergency relief fund.

You can donate through its website or contact the church via phone 270-883-1758 or email: info@wearerelevant.org.

Salvation Army

Salvation Army has arranged an emergency relief fund on Facebook, and donations can be made online.

Local Community Efforts

Several local fire departments and schools in the affected areas have also created donation programs.

Supplies, such as personal hygiene items, bottled water, canned food, and blankets can be donated to:

Newport Fire Department

998 Monmouth St.

Newport, KY 41071

Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department

514 6th Ave.

Dayton, KY 41074

The City of Dayton, Kentucky, is specifically requesting "blankets, bottled water, personal hygiene products, and cleaning supplies."

Villa Madonna Academy

2500 Amsterdam Rd.

Villa Hills, KY 41017

Fort Thomas Independent Schools Central Office

28 N. Ft Thomas Ave.

Fort Thomas, KY 41075

Fort Thomas Independent Schools will only be accepting new or unused items.