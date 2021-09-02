Four Killed in Ida-Fueled Tornado Strike in New Jersey

Four people have died in Elizabeth, N.J., overnight as a result of the storm.

Elizabeth spokesperson Kelly Martins says the victims include a 72-year-old woman and her 71-year-old husband along with their 38-year-old son. A 33-year-old woman who was their neighbor also perished. The names of the victims were not released.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday morning toured tornado damage in Mullica Hill in the southern New Jersey Philadelphia suburbs.

Murphy said there were no fatalities from the tornado that left lumber scattered like toothpicks, tore roofs off and collapsed walls. He said there were other deaths in the state but didn’t give details. He said he will speak soon with President Joe Biden and is hopeful to get a major disaster declaration.

He promised to stick with survivors saying, "It won't be a short road, but we will stay with them on that road to recovery."