×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tom powers | resigns | cancer | gop | florida

South Florida GOP Chairman Tom Powers Resigns

By    |   Tuesday, 29 August 2023 10:51 AM EDT

Broward County, Florida, Republican Party Chair Tom Powers, who is fighting cancer, has resigned, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The newspaper said his leadership of the Broward Republican Party since 2020 culminated in a strong performance in last year's midterm elections,

"As many of you know, I have been battling cancer since early 2021," he said in an email to party members. "I have fought as hard as I can fight, but in recent months my health has deteriorated quicker than I expected. I would prefer to spend the moments I have left with my family. I want to thank my family for allowing me to spend the last years of my life fully immersed in politics."

Powers, 66, said he announced his resignation by email because "unfortunately I no longer have the strength to tender this to you in person."

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Broward County, Florida, Republican Party Chair Tom Powers, who is fighting cancer, has resigned, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
tom powers, resigns, cancer, gop, florida
144
2023-51-29
Tuesday, 29 August 2023 10:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved