Homan Threatens Newsom, LA's Bass With Arrest

Trump administration border czar Tom Homan warned that anyone preventing immigration enforcement from deporting illegal migrants would be subject to arrest and prosecution.

When pressed during an interview for NBC News, which aired Sunday, if that included California Gov. Gavin Newsom or Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Homan replied, "I'll say it about anybody. You cross that line, it's a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien. It's a felony to impede law enforcement from doing their job."

Homan plainly stated he doesn't believe Bass has "crossed the line yet" and that Newsom was an "embarrassment for the state."

"He's the one feeding this mantra: If you support sanctuary cities, you support sanctuary law.

"If he cared about public safety in the state of California," Homan continued, "he would not have a sanctuary for criminals, where criminals get released to the street in this state every day because of his policy."

Later in the interview, when asked about the protests in Los Angeles over deportation operations, Homan responded tersely, "They cross the line, they get arrested.

"I think a lot of people worry about what you had said about potentially people could be killed," NBC News Jacob Soboroff put to Homan, to which the border czar replied, "I worry about it too. I worry about it every day. Every night before I go to bed; last night I went to bed, prayed that my officers go home safe. And I pray that the protesters would be safe.

"But when you cross that line," he added, "and cause this type of violence, it's only common sense: the rhetoric keeps rising," Homan said, pointing his thumbs up to the air, "and rising and rising. Someone's gonna get hurt."