Homan Warns Protesters: Impeding Feds Leads to Arrests

Escalating interference and violence in Minneapolis directed at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and its federal partners, including assaults, intimidation, and efforts to obstruct operations, will be met with arrests and federal prosecution, border czar Tom Homan, who is leading federal enforcement operations in the city, said Wednesday.

He also warned, in a press conference airing live on Newsmax and Newsmax2, that while the government is drawing down 700 federal immigration agents in the community following cooperation from local law enforcement, it will not reduce personnel assigned to officer safety while what he called "the lawlessness" continues.

"We will not draw down on personnel providing security for our officers," Homan said. "I will not let our officers be put at risk."

He described a range of conduct that he said is illegal and unacceptable.

"It is against the law to forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, and interfere with federal law enforcement, including ICE officers and Border Patrol agents," Homan said.

He added, "Doxing law enforcement to threaten them and their families because they're executing their sworn duties to enforce immigration law that Congress passed is unacceptable."

Homan said he supports peaceful protest but drew a line at what he called harassment or assault.

"Everyone has a constitutional right to peacefully protest," he said. "At the same time, professional law enforcement officers should and need to be able to perform their sworn duties without being harassed or assaulted."

He urged residents to report wrongdoing while emphasizing consequences for interference.

"I want everyone, anyone to report instances of alleged misconduct or wrongdoing," Homan said.

He added that the administration is taking violations of "18 U.S.C. § 111, which is assaulting and interfering," seriously and warned, "If you violate the law, you will be federally prosecuted."

Homan cited recent enforcement totals tied to the statute.

"In the past month, 158 people have been arrested for violation of 111," he said.

"Eighty-five cases have already been accepted for prosecution. The rest remain pending."

He added that nine people accused of interrupting church services at Cities Church in St. Paul have been indicted, and additional cases are under investigation.

Homan also warned that roadblocks being set up in communities to hinder law enforcement officials are ineffective and disruptive.

"The roadblocks being set up, you're not going to stop ICE; you're not going to stop Border Patrol," he said. "The only thing you're doing is irritating your community."

He said he spoke with the Minneapolis chief of police, who "committed to taking swift action on those illegal roadblocks," adding, "They're illegal. We shouldn't tolerate them."

Homan said he had warned earlier this year that rhetoric could lead to violence.

"I said back in March of this year, the hateful rhetoric didn't stop. I was afraid there would be bloodshed — and there has been," he said.

He called on political leaders to press for calm and an end to interference and said that while protests are constitutionally protected, obstruction is not.

"Stop impeding, stop interfering, stop violating the law because we will arrest you," Homan said.