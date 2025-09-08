WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: tom homan | ice | protesters | immigration | donald trump

Homan: Zero Tolerance for Protesters Who Commit Violence Against ICE

By    |   Monday, 08 September 2025 11:33 AM EDT

White House Border Czar Tom Homan warned protesters who want to go after immigration officers.

"You throw a stone, you're going to jail," Homan said in an interview Sunday. "You put hands on an ICE officer, you're going to jail. You make a threat – online or in person – you're going to jail."

Homan told Fox News that he supports peaceful protests under the First Amendment, but that violence would not be tolerated. He said the administration has launched an initiative to identify groups funding violent protesters, who will face serious consequences.

"There's a whole effort right now identifying those who are funding these operations, those who fund the weapons that are being used," Homan said.  "And they'll be held accountable too and held to the highest standards of the law. They will be prosecuted, too."

President Donald Trump's border czar also had harsh words for politicians who have compared Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to Nazis.

"If ICE is racist for enforcing the law, what does that make them?" Homan said. "They wrote the law. Everyone that wants to attack ICE is disgusting. They're an embarrassment to the position they hold. They're members of Congress.

"If they don't like what ICE is doing, then do your job and legislate. Until then, President Trump and the men and women of ICE are going to continue to prioritize public safety threats and national security threats and make this country safer every day."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
White House Border Czar Tom Homan is warning protesters who want to go after immigration officers. "You throw a stone, you're going to jail," Homan said in an interview Sunday. "You put hands on an ICE officer, you're going to jail...
tom homan, ice, protesters, immigration, donald trump
242
2025-33-08
Monday, 08 September 2025 11:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved