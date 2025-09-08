Homan: Zero Tolerance for Protesters Who Commit Violence Against ICE

White House Border Czar Tom Homan warned protesters who want to go after immigration officers.

"You throw a stone, you're going to jail," Homan said in an interview Sunday. "You put hands on an ICE officer, you're going to jail. You make a threat – online or in person – you're going to jail."

Homan told Fox News that he supports peaceful protests under the First Amendment, but that violence would not be tolerated. He said the administration has launched an initiative to identify groups funding violent protesters, who will face serious consequences.

"There's a whole effort right now identifying those who are funding these operations, those who fund the weapons that are being used," Homan said. "And they'll be held accountable too and held to the highest standards of the law. They will be prosecuted, too."

President Donald Trump's border czar also had harsh words for politicians who have compared Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to Nazis.

"If ICE is racist for enforcing the law, what does that make them?" Homan said. "They wrote the law. Everyone that wants to attack ICE is disgusting. They're an embarrassment to the position they hold. They're members of Congress.

"If they don't like what ICE is doing, then do your job and legislate. Until then, President Trump and the men and women of ICE are going to continue to prioritize public safety threats and national security threats and make this country safer every day."