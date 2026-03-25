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Tags: tom homan | ice | polling places | election integrity | immigration | illegal aliens

Homan Doesn't Rule Out ICE Presence at Polling Places

By    |   Wednesday, 25 March 2026 01:22 PM EDT

White House border czar Tom Homan told "The Charlie Kirk Show" that he would not rule out the possibility of immigration enforcement presence at polling places.

He questioned concerns about potential enforcement activity near voting sites, suggesting it should not be controversial if only U.S. citizens are eligible to vote.

"Are illegal aliens voting? I mean, bottom line is, What are [Democrats] afraid of?" Homan said.

"Part of Department of Homeland Security's job is to secure elections, and I'm not going to say what our plan is going forward, but if only U.S. citizens can vote, I don't see the issue of what they're concerned about."

Homan's remarks come amid mixed messaging from administration officials over whether agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could be deployed to polling locations, The Hill reported.

The possibility has prompted sharp pushback from Democrats, who argue that the presence of armed federal agents at voting sites could deter participation and undermine confidence in elections.

Voting rights advocates and Democrat officials have emphasized that documented cases of noncitizens attempting to vote in U.S. elections are rare, countering claims of widespread voter fraud.

Administration officials have offered conflicting statements on the issue in recent weeks. During a call with state election officials, a DHS representative reportedly described claims that agents would be stationed at polling places as "misinformation."

In separate appearances before Congress, DHS officials have said there are currently no plans to deploy enforcement personnel to voting locations.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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White House border czar Tom Homan told "The Charlie Kirk Show" that he would not rule out the possibility of immigration enforcement presence at polling places.
tom homan, ice, polling places, election integrity, immigration, illegal aliens
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Wednesday, 25 March 2026 01:22 PM
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