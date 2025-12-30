Rep. Emmer on Somalis Committing Fraud: 'Send Them Home'

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., has called for the deportation of Somali immigrants in Minnesota who "engaged in fraud" and for stripping citizenship from naturalized Somali Americans who, he said, obtained citizenship through deception or had undisclosed ties to terrorist groups.

"Our nation will not tolerate those who take advantage of our charity and refuse to assimilate into our culture," Emmer posted on X.

Emmer, who serves as House Majority Whip, wrote that people "here illegally" should be deported immediately, adding that he would support changing federal law if needed.

"Additionally, if any naturalized Somalis had undisclosed ties to terrorist organizations like Al-Shabaab, I want to see their citizenship revoked and their asses sent back immediately. Same goes for anyone who is found to have committed marriage fraud during the immigration process," he added.

The post comes amid renewed attention on large-scale fraud investigations in Minnesota tied to federally funded programs, including the long-running "Feeding Our Future" case involving pandemic-era child nutrition funds.

Federal officials say dozens have been convicted in that scheme, and broader probes are continuing.

The massive fraud uncovered last week by independent journalist Nick Shirley, whose now-viral video showed him and his team confronting day care workers in and around the Twin Cities area.

Shirley claims the groups benefited from hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds without legitimate business activity to justify the influx of money.