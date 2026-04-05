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Tags: toddler | injury | zoo | wolf | pennsylvania | hersheypark

Toddler Injured by Wolf After Crawling Under Pennsylvania Zoo's Exterior Metal Fence

Sunday, 05 April 2026 05:23 PM EDT

A toddler was lightly injured by a wolf at a Pennsylvania theme park zoo after he crawled under a fence and stuck his hand into the animal's enclosure, officials at the zoo confirmed Sunday.

The child was never inside the wolf habitat at the ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park, which is part of the Hersheypark theme park, and the officials characterized the injuries as minor without elaborating.

After the "unsupervised" child reached the metal enclosure around the wolf habitat on Saturday morning and put his hand through, a wolf approached "and made contact with the child's hand," according to a statement from the zoo.

"This type of response is consistent with natural animal behavior, and was not a sign of aggression," the zoo said in a statement. "Our habitats are designed with multiple layers of protection, and clear signage and barriers are in place to help ensure safe viewing. Guests are expected to remain within designated areas and closely supervise children at all times."

The zoo is part of the entertainment complex in Hershey, Pennsylvania, featuring a chocolate-themed amusement park. The zoo's website says it has three gray wolves.

Hersheypark made headlines last summer when a lost boy wandering a monorail line above a crowd was rescued by a park visitor who climbed onto a building and jumped onto the rails. The child was unharmed and reunited with his family.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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A toddler was lightly injured by a wolf at a Pennsylvania theme park zoo after he crawled under a fence and stuck his hand into the animal's enclosure, officials at the zoo confirmed Sunday.
toddler, injury, zoo, wolf, pennsylvania, hersheypark
230
2026-23-05
Sunday, 05 April 2026 05:23 PM
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