WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: todd lyons | ice | boston | immigration | doj | michelle wu

Todd Lyons Promises to 'Flood' Boston With ICE Agents

By    |   Thursday, 21 August 2025 02:19 PM EDT

Todd Lyons, the Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director, promised to "flood" the city of Boston with agents after Mayor Michelle Wu continued her defiant stance against supporting government immigration enforcement policies.

Wu wrote to Attorney General Pam Bondi that "Boston will never back down from being a beacon of freedom, and a home for everyone." Wu said Boston supports some federal immigration enforcement but not at the level the Trump Administration wants to see happen.

Lyons told "The Howie Carr Show," "And now you're going to see more ICE agents come to Boston to make sure that we take these public safety threats out that she [Mayor Wu] wants to let go back in the communities."

The ICE Director said he was sending additional enforcement agents to the city. "We're definitely going to … flood the zone, especially in sanctuary jurisdictions and obviously Boston."

Lyons said some people have yet to sort out the difference between sanctuary and safe. "Sanctuary does not mean safer streets. It means more criminal aliens out and about the neighborhood."

In her letter to Bondi, Wu claimed the federal government was hurting America. "The Trump administration seeks to divide, isolate, and intimidate our cities, and make Americans fearful of one another."

The letter from Wu was in response to a notice sent by the DOJ to states and cities that identify as sanctuary jurisdictions, stating that they must either begin to comply with federal law enforcement and specifically immigration enforcement policies or face consequences, which include lawsuits.

The notice states that it is "imperative that the Federal Government restore the enforcement of United States law."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Todd Lyons, the Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director, promised to "flood" the city of Boston with agents after Mayor Michelle Wu continued her defiant stance against supporting government immigration enforcement policies.
todd lyons, ice, boston, immigration, doj, michelle wu
274
2025-19-21
Thursday, 21 August 2025 02:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved