Todd Lyons Promises to 'Flood' Boston With ICE Agents

Todd Lyons, the Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director, promised to "flood" the city of Boston with agents after Mayor Michelle Wu continued her defiant stance against supporting government immigration enforcement policies.

Wu wrote to Attorney General Pam Bondi that "Boston will never back down from being a beacon of freedom, and a home for everyone." Wu said Boston supports some federal immigration enforcement but not at the level the Trump Administration wants to see happen.

Lyons told "The Howie Carr Show," "And now you're going to see more ICE agents come to Boston to make sure that we take these public safety threats out that she [Mayor Wu] wants to let go back in the communities."

The ICE Director said he was sending additional enforcement agents to the city. "We're definitely going to … flood the zone, especially in sanctuary jurisdictions and obviously Boston."

Lyons said some people have yet to sort out the difference between sanctuary and safe. "Sanctuary does not mean safer streets. It means more criminal aliens out and about the neighborhood."

In her letter to Bondi, Wu claimed the federal government was hurting America. "The Trump administration seeks to divide, isolate, and intimidate our cities, and make Americans fearful of one another."

The letter from Wu was in response to a notice sent by the DOJ to states and cities that identify as sanctuary jurisdictions, stating that they must either begin to comply with federal law enforcement and specifically immigration enforcement policies or face consequences, which include lawsuits.

The notice states that it is "imperative that the Federal Government restore the enforcement of United States law."