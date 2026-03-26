Blanche: FBI, DOJ 'Cleaned House' of Trump Case Personnel

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said Thursday that the FBI and Justice Department have undergone sweeping personnel changes under the Trump administration, asserting that no current federal agents or DOJ employees remain who were involved in past prosecutions of President Donald Trump.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Blanche addressed criticism of federal law enforcement agencies and defended recent leadership actions within the Justice Department and the FBI.

"And when it comes to the FBI, which takes a lot of criticism, especially because of what happened over the past several years, Director [Kash] Patel has cleaned house there, too," Blanche told the audience.

He went further, making a broad claim about the current makeup of the bureau's workforce.

"There isn't a single man or woman with a gun, federal agent, still in that organization that had anything to do with the prosecution of President Trump," Blanche said.

Blanche also said similar changes had taken place within the Justice Department itself.

"There is not a single man or woman at the Department of Justice who had anything to do with those prosecutions," he said.

"Over 200 either left before we came in because they knew it was coming or were fired or took early retirement. They are no longer employed by this department."

Blanche did not provide specific details about the scope or timing of the personnel changes he described, nor did he identify the individuals referenced in his remarks.

The comments come amid ongoing political scrutiny of federal law enforcement agencies, particularly from conservative lawmakers and allies of Trump, who have long argued that investigations into the president were politically motivated.

Officials within the Justice Department have consistently maintained that prosecutorial decisions were based on evidence and conducted independently.

Trump has faced several high-profile prosecutions and investigations in recent years at both the federal and state levels. At the federal level, cases have included allegations related to the handling of classified documents and efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election. Separately, state-level prosecutions have addressed issues such as business recordkeeping and election-related conduct. Those cases involved teams of prosecutors, investigators and support staff across multiple jurisdictions, and have been the subject of intense political and legal debate.

CPAC, an annual gathering of conservative activists and officials, has frequently served as a platform for criticism of federal agencies and calls for reform.