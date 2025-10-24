Deputy AG Blanche Warns California Over Threats to Arrest ICE Agents

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has warned that the Department of Justice will prosecute California officials who attempt to arrest federal immigration officers accused of violating state laws during immigration raids.

In a letter posted on X Thursday and addressed to Gov. Gavin Newsom, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Blanche stated that arresting federal agents would be a violation of federal statutes against obstructing enforcement operations.

He also cited the Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which prevents federal officers from being prosecuted under state law for actions taken in the course of their official duties.

"The Department of Justice will investigate and prosecute any state or local official who violates these federal statutes, or directs or conspires with others to violate them," Blanche wrote.

"Federal agents and officers will continue to enforce federal law and will not be deterred by the threat of arrest by California authorities," he added.

Blanche further stressed that federal agents, officers, and prosecutors "work tirelessly every day" to advance the public safety mission that has been set forth by President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"Despite receiving no pay during this current government shutdown, federal agents and officers across all four federal districts in California continue to put themselves in harm's way to keep Americans safe," said Blanche.

"We urge you and other California officials to publicly abandon this apparent criminal conspiracy, to stop threatening law enforcement, and to prioritize the safety of your citizens," the letter also states.

The warning came after several San Francisco officials, including Pelosi, D-Calif., and Jenkins, suggested that the federal immigration officers could be arrested.

Jenkins said the idea stemmed from reports of aggressive enforcement tactics in Los Angeles and Chicago, reports The New York Times.

She said she did not foresee local police officers handcuffing agents on city streets, but noted that prosecutors could use video evidence of excessive force to request arrest warrants from judges.

State officials said their goal would be to hold immigration agents accountable if they overstep their authority, though the power of states to arrest federal officers has little legal precedent.

The dispute followed the administration's announcement on Wednesday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were being sent to Alameda, Calif., to prepare for an operation in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Trump, however, called off the San Francisco operation, but it was not clear if the rest of the Bay Area would be affected.

Trump has previously deployed federal agents and troops to cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis, Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C., saying the moves aim to reduce crime and curb illegal immigration.

Critics, though, contend the deployments target Democratic-led cities and spread fear in immigrant communities.