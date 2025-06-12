WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tobacco | farmers | north carolina | obbb | tillis | budd

NC Tobacco Farmers Thank GOP Sens for Help in Bill Tweak

By    |   Thursday, 12 June 2025 02:34 PM EDT

North Carolina's Republican senators, Ted Budd and Thom Tillis, are listening to calls to stand for their state's tobacco farmers to keep duty drawback from being repealed in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

"One of the provisions tucked away in the House tax bill is a tax hike that would decimate North Carolina's tobacco farmers," Tillis wrote last week on X. "I stand with our hardworking growers, and I'm pushing to get this hidden tax removed from the One Big Beautiful Bill."

With President Donald Trump's use of tariffs to rebalance trade globally, duty drawback lets U.S. exporters recover tariffs on imported goods used in products that are later exported.

It has been a policy that has enabled North Carolina agriculture to thrive in international markets.

The effort to lobby North Carolina's GOP senators against repealing duty drawback has been led by Our Ag Future's ad campaign this month, and a new ad is thanking Budd and Tillis for standing for the tariff drawback provision for the state's farmers.

"Thank Sens. Budd and Tillis for protecting duty drawback to ensure a bright future for our North Carolina farmers," the 30-second "Bright Future" ad concludes.

An earlier ad featured Johnston County, North Carolina, tobacco farmer Brandon Batten urging Congress to stop the repeal of duty drawback in the OBBB.

"This is not just an attack on tobacco; this is an attack on agriculture and our rural communities and economies," Batten says in the ad.

"Sen. Tillis, Sen. Budd, reject this repeal of duty drawback and support North Carolina tobacco farmers."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
North Carolina's Republican senators, Ted Budd and Thom Tillis, are listening to calls to stand for their state's tobacco farmers to keep duty drawback from being repealed in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
tobacco, farmers, north carolina, obbb, tillis, budd
263
2025-34-12
Thursday, 12 June 2025 02:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved