The Title 42 border policy under COVID-19 is going to expire April 1, according to Newsmax border correspondent Jaeson Jones.

The expiration date was shared with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents via a briefing Thursday, sources told Jones.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had invoked Title 42 of immigration law, permitting Border Patrol agents to expel undocumented migrants arriving by land from Mexico or Canada.

Title 42 permits expulsion of illegal migrants because of the dangers of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Biden administration had already last month excluded unaccompanied migrant children from the Title 42 orders for CBP agents.