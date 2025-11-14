WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: titanic | auction | pocket watch | isidor straus

Titanic Artifact Might Fetch Record Auction Price

By    |   Friday, 14 November 2025 04:57 PM EST

A rare gold pocket watch recovered from Titanic passenger Isidor Straus might become the highest-priced artifact sold from the ship.

The New York Post reported that Straus, the co-owner of Macy's, was traveling with his wife, Ida, when the vessel sank in April 1912.

The watch will be offered at auction on Saturday, Nov. 22.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said one early description placed the couple on deck together shortly before the ship went down. The two were returning from Europe, and Ida became known for declining a lifeboat seat after refusing to leave her husband.

According to published accounts, she told him her place was with him, and her maid was placed in the lifeboat instead.

Days after the disaster, the Straus family items were recovered from the Atlantic and given to the couple's son, Jesse. Among them was the 18-carat gold Jules Jurgensen pocket watch engraved with the initials IS.

Experts believe Ida gave the watch to her husband for his 43rd birthday in 1888, the same year he and his brother became full partners in Macy's.

The watch reportedly stopped at 2:20 a.m., which was the time the Titanic became fully submerged.

Aldridge said personal watches were significant symbols for men of that era and described this piece as one of the most meaningful items connected to the Titanic story.

He said the watch reflects both Straus' place in society and the couple's historical significance.

A letter written by Ida Straus four days before the disaster will be sold with the watch. The letter is dated April 10, 1912, carries the Titanic letterhead and was postmarked at the ship's post office before mail was taken off in Queenstown, Ireland.

In it, Ida described the near collision between the Titanic and the SS New York as the ship left Southampton. She wrote that the danger passed quickly and said they were continuing toward Cherbourg.

Aldridge said the letter is in remarkable condition and contains detailed observations that will interest collectors. He noted that having a Titanic postmark is rare and adds historical value.

Both the letter and the watch are being sold by direct descendants of the Straus family through Henry Aldridge and Son Auctioneers in Wiltshire.

Recent Titanic-related sales have reached high prices, including a watch linked to John Jacob Astor (about $1.485 million in 2024) and Wallace Hartley's violin (about $1.7 million in 2013).

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A rare gold pocket watch recovered from Titanic passenger Isidor Straus might become the highest-priced artifact sold from the ship.
titanic, auction, pocket watch, isidor straus
397
2025-57-14
Friday, 14 November 2025 04:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved