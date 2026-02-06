Timothy Busfield Indicted on Child Sex Abuse Charges by New Mexico Grand Jury

A New Mexico grand jury indicted actor Timothy Busfield on four felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a child, prosecutors said Friday, escalating a case that began with his arrest in January.

The indictment was returned in Bernalillo County, according to the Second Judicial District Attorney's Office, which said the case will be handled by its special victims unit.

District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement, "As with all criminal proceedings, Mr. Busfield is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law."

Busfield, 68, is known for roles in "Thirtysomething" and "The West Wing." Authorities arrested him Jan. 13 after he surrendered in Albuquerque on allegations of child abuse and criminal sexual contact of a minor involving two boys, according to court records and prior reports.

The district attorney's office did not identify any alleged victims and said it would not discuss evidence or witnesses.

Prosecutors have alleged the abuse occurred on multiple occasions on the set of "The Cleaning Lady," a television series filmed in Albuquerque, during a period beginning in November 2022 and continuing into the spring 2024. Busfield has denied wrongdoing.

A state district judge ordered Busfield released on his own recognizance in January after finding prosecutors had not shown that he posed a danger to the community. Bregman said Friday the case "is expected to move forward to trial."

Friday's indictment did not list a trial date. Prosecutors said no additional information would be released at this time.

Busfield's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The case has already rippled through Busfield's professional work. NBC previously pulled a "Law & Order: SVU" episode featuring Busfield from its schedule and later recast his role.

Busfield is married to actor Melissa Gilbert.