Walz Takes Dig at Trump After Minnesota Murders: 'Not About Mean Tweets'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday took a dig at President Donald Trump's penchant for posting so-called "mean tweets" following the arrest of the suspect in the shootings of Minnesota lawmakers, reported Mediaite.

"This cannot be the norm," Walz said at a press conference after Vance Boelter was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. "It cannot be the way that we deal with our political differences."

Walz urged that lawmakers return to "decency."

"Now is the time for us to recommit to the core values of this country. And each and every one of us can do it. Talk to a neighbor rather than arguing," he said.

"Debate an issue. Shake hands. Find common ground. This is who Melissa Hortman was. In the first negotiating session that I had a chance to work with her, she got all the partners in the room, and she provided each and every one of us a copy of a book called 'Getting to Yes.' And the whole premise was debating with a sense of goodwill, a sense to come to compromises that serve everyone. And because of her, we did that. Because of her we did that year after year after year.

"That's the embodiment of how things are supposed to work. It's not about hatred. It's not about mean tweets. It's not about demeaning someone. It's leading with grace and compassion and vision and compromise and decency. That was taken from us in Minnesota with the murder of Speaker Hortman. So for each and every one of us to truly honor, and we will, we will continue to honor that spirit, but we will need to do it in just more than actions in a memorial. Conducting ourselves in the spirit that Melissa Hortman did her work is what the country needs to heal."

Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed, while State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, were shot and wounded.