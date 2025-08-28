Walz Orders Safety Measures for Minneapolis Schools, Churches

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered state law enforcement personnel to assist public safety efforts around schools and places of worship in Minneapolis following the deadly shooting on Wednesday at Annunciation Catholic School and Church.

"Students deserve to start the school year full of hope, excitement, maybe a little apprehension about what the year may bring," Walz said in a statement Thursday, reports ABC-6 in Minneapolis.

"No child in America should go to school apprehensive of danger, of losing a classmate, of gunshots during prayer," he added. "We will work in close partnership with the city of Minneapolis to give residents every reassurance that their families and their children are safe."

The deployment follows a request from Minneapolis for additional resources, the governor's office said.

Walz authorized 20 officers for the assignment, including 14 Minnesota State Patrol troopers and six Department of Natural Resources enforcement officers.

The responders will work in two-person teams across the city.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson said of the tragedy, "The loss Minneapolis is experiencing right now is felt across our entire state. No one should feel unsafe in their own neighborhood, at school, or in their place of worship. By coming together, local and state law enforcement are sending a clear message: The people of Minneapolis are not alone. We are here to protect the places where you live, learn, and gather."

State officials said Minnesota will continue coordinating with local government, law enforcement, and community leaders to provide additional safety measures and support as needed.

Walz's move comes after reports that the governor had been urged more than two years ago to strengthen protection at nonpublic schools.

In April 2023, Jason Adkins, executive director of the Minnesota Catholic Conference, and Tim Benz, president of Minndependent, wrote to Walz stressing "the urgent and critical need in Minnesota to make sure our schools are secure and safe, considering the most recent and continuing attacks on our schools in this country and in our state."

Their letter followed a March 2023 shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, where three students and three adults were murdered by Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old former student.