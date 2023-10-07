Sen. Tim Scott: 'This Is an Assault on Western Civilization'

Warning the world might get involved after the deadly Hamas attacks on Israel, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., condemned the actions as "an assault on Western Civilization."

"Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel today is an assault on Western Civilization," Scott wrote in a statement Saturday.

"Israel must defend its people and the nation, and the United States must do everything we can to assist our ally Israel," Scott's statement concluded.

"As Psalm 122:6 encourages us, we must pray for the peace of Jerusalem.

"The truth is though, Joe Biden funded these attacks on Israel," Scott added in his statement, pointing to the release of $6 billion in a recent five-for-five prisoner swap.

"America's weakness is blood in the water for bad actors, but this is worse than that. We didn't just invite this aggression, we paid for it.

"Iran is the biggest funder of Hamas. This is the Biden $6 billion ransom payment at work."

Shortly after getting the released funds, Iran stated it would use the money however it wanted, raising concerns from security experts and congressional conservatives it could wind up funding proxies like Hamas to wage terror campaigns in the region, or even worse, fund a nuclear weapons program.