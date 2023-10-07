×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tim scott | hamas | israel | iran | joe biden | ransom

Sen. Tim Scott: 'This Is an Assault on Western Civilization'

By    |   Saturday, 07 October 2023 11:14 AM EDT

Warning the world might get involved after the deadly Hamas attacks on Israel, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., condemned the actions as "an assault on Western Civilization."

"Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel today is an assault on Western Civilization," Scott wrote in a statement Saturday.

"Israel must defend its people and the nation, and the United States must do everything we can to assist our ally Israel," Scott's statement concluded.

"As Psalm 122:6 encourages us, we must pray for the peace of Jerusalem.

"The truth is though, Joe Biden funded these attacks on Israel," Scott added in his statement, pointing to the release of $6 billion in a recent five-for-five prisoner swap.

"America's weakness is blood in the water for bad actors, but this is worse than that. We didn't just invite this aggression, we paid for it.

"Iran is the biggest funder of Hamas. This is the Biden $6 billion ransom payment at work."

Shortly after getting the released funds, Iran stated it would use the money however it wanted, raising concerns from security experts and congressional conservatives it could wind up funding proxies like Hamas to wage terror campaigns in the region, or even worse, fund a nuclear weapons program.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Warning the world might get involved after the deadly Hamas attacks on Israel, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., condemned the actions as "an assault on Western Civilization."
tim scott, hamas, israel, iran, joe biden, ransom
201
2023-14-07
Saturday, 07 October 2023 11:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved