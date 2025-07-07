WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tim cook | iphone | apple | peter navarro | china | donald trump

Navarro: Apple's Cook Not Moving Production Out of China Fast Enough

By    |   Monday, 07 July 2025 01:22 PM EDT

Apple CEO Tim Cook isn't moving production out of China fast enough, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Monday.

"Going back to the first Trump term, Tim Cook has continually asked for more time in order to move his factories out of China," Navarro told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

"I mean, it's the longest-running soap opera in Silicon Valley. My problem with Tim Cook is he never takes the steps to actually do that, and with all these new advanced manufacturing techniques and the way things are moving with AI and things like that, it's inconceivable for me that Tim Cook cannot produce his iPhones elsewhere around the world and in this country," he added.

President Donald Trump in late May threatened tariffs of 25% on iPhones made anywhere except the U.S. The move came a month after Cook had lobbied and won an exemption from a 145% tariff on iPhones assembled in China and sold in the U.S.

