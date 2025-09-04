WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Burchett Shoves Aside Aggressive Protester

By    |   Thursday, 04 September 2025 05:01 PM EDT

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) was involved in a minor physical event with a protester outside the Longworth House Office Building on Thursday, following the final House votes of the week.

The Washington Examiner reported that the protester confronted Burchett, who has expressed strong support for Israel, regarding his stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict. When the individual made contact with him with a physical bump, Burchett responded with a shove to gain separation. That was how the event ended.

"Everyone has a right to their opinion, and they can say whatever they want," said Will Garrett, a spokesperson for Burchett, in a statement to the Washington Examiner. "But they don't have the right to bump the congressman."

After the incident, Burchett remarked that the man "had bad breath," according to Politico.

Capitol Police officers questioned the protester, though the department declined to confirm whether an investigation was underway or if charges were pending.

"For safety reasons, we cannot discuss any potential investigations," the U.S. Capitol Police told the Examiner.

