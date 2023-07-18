×
Tags: tiger woods | erica herman | lawsuit | estate | golf

Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend Drops $30M Lawsuit on Estate

By    |   Tuesday, 18 July 2023 10:33 PM EDT

Erica Herman, Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend, is no longer seeking $30 million in damages from the golf star's estate, the New York Post reported.

She first filed the suit against Wood's estate last year, alleging that he violated the Landlord Tenant Act by tricking her into vacating his Jupiter Island residence. However, barring the result of another case, she's pausing it.

Herman is currently appealing one of her lawsuits to the Fourth District Court of Appeal in Florida to get a 2017 nondisclosure agreement lifted, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

She has cited a legal clause that provides exceptions if there is evidence of sexual harassment or assault. Although, another suit more directly accusing Wood of sexual harassment was denied.

"The Plaintiff, ERICA HERMAN, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods," the filing read, "and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration."

In the filing, Herman said Woods told her they were going on a vacation but then locked the doors on her once she had packed a bag and left.

Herman had previously claimed that she and Woods had an "oral tenancy agreement" giving her the right to live at the house with five years remaining when they broke up.

She further argued that the sexual relationship between the two while she was employed constituted sexual harassment.

US
