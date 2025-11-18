Thune Says Senate Could Pass Epstein Files Bill Tonight as Pressure Mounts

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the Epstein Files Transparency Act could pass the Senate “as soon as tonight,” a comment he made to reporters and that journalist Lisa Desjardins first relayed on X.

Thune said the House’s overwhelming 427–1 vote Tuesday afternoon left little reason for senators to pursue changes and noted that President Donald Trump’s pledge to sign the bill has positioned it for rapid passage.

Pressure to release the files has grown for years as lawmakers, victims, and transparency advocates pressed for federal records detailing Epstein’s network and his interactions with influential public figures.

The president's critics have highlighted Trump’s past social ties to Epstein, connections Trump has repeatedly downplayed while insisting he knew nothing of criminal activity and cut off their friendship many years ago, according to his past public remarks.

Trump embraced the release effort this week and said the files could shed light on long-buried information involving former President Bill Clinton and other prominent Democrats who had various interactions or relationships with Epstein, according to Trump’s public statements.

The House’s near-unanimous vote sent the bill to the Senate with unusual bipartisan force and narrowed the window for any resistance.

Trump urged Republicans before the vote to support the measure and said the country needed to “move on from this Democrat Hoax,” according to his comments earlier today on Truth Social.

House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters he encouraged members to “vote their conscience” and said he intended to back the release of the records.

Johnson also said he would push the Senate to add language allowing Attorney General Pam Bondi to make redactions, a request Senate leaders have shown no interest in taking up.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he plans to move immediately to compel the Justice Department to release the files once the bill arrives, using unanimous consent if possible, according to a statement from his office.

Schumer dismissed Johnson’s redaction proposal and said Democrats view the House-passed bill as strong enough to guarantee full public access.

Only the possibility that a senator objects to unanimous consent threatens to slow the chamber’s rapid timetable.