×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: three dead shooting jonesboro arkansas

3 Dead, Several Injured in Early Morning Shooting in Jonesboro, Arkansas

Sunday, 10 March 2024 12:59 PM EDT

Three people were killed and several others injured early Sunday when a shooting broke out at a private party in Arkansas, police said.

Officers found multiple gunshot victims when they arrived at the scene near Jonesboro's downtown area around 5 a.m. Sunday, Jonesboro police said in a Facebook post.

A man and woman, who police said were acquaintances of the shooter, were killed, police said. The shooter also died. Another woman, who was also an acquaintance of the shooter, was injured.

Three other people who had no relationship to the shooter were injured.

Police haven't said what may have led to the shooting, or provided updates on the people who were taken to the hospital.

An investigation is continuing.

Jonesboro is about 70 miles (209 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Three people were killed and several others injured early Sunday when a shooting broke out at a private party in Arkansas, police said.Officers found multiple gunshot victims when they arrived at the scene near Jonesboro's downtown area around 5 a.m. Sunday, Jonesboro...
three dead shooting jonesboro arkansas
131
2024-59-10
Sunday, 10 March 2024 12:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved