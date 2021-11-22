Thomas Jefferson Statue Removed From NY City Hall

A statue of Thomas Jefferson that has stood in City Hall for more than 100 years has been carted up and hauled away for relocation after it drew offense from Democrats, according to a reporter for the New York Post.

Jefferson's statue can be seen inside a crate marked "Fragile" in a Monday evening tweet from Julia Marsh, City Hall bureau chief for the Post.

"That's Thomas Jefferson's statue behind the wooden boards and foam," Marsh tweeted. "Art handlers are preparing to crate him up and lower him down the stairs at City Hall using an elaborate pulley system. He's headed to NY Historical Society."

Subsequent tweets show workers pushing the boxed-up statue down the hallway of the rotunda and then being lifted over the side by ropes and pulleys.

"Hope it's insured! Art handlers slowly guide the 1833 Thomas Jefferson statue down the City Hall rotunda," she tweeted as workers slowly guided the statue down to the main floor.

The City Council voted unanimously in October to remove the 7-foot statue because of Jefferson's slave ownership, but had not decided where it would be moved.

It first appeared in City Hall in the 1830s and was moved to the Council chamber 80 years later, where it has overlooked City Council meetings ever since.

Though Jefferson is the primary author of the Declaration of Independence and served as the nation's third president, he also owned slaves, and fathered six children with one of them, Sally Hemings.

That fact and Jefferson's move to push Native Americans off their ancestral lands drove council member Inez Barron to say the statue should not be in "a position of honor and recognition and tribute" in the chamber.

Conservatives disagreed with the move, with former President Donald Trump writing in a statement from his Save America PAC in October.