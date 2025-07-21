WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: thomas donlon | eric adams | nypd | nyc | lawsuit | defamation

Fmr NYPD Commissioner to Sue Mayor Adams for Defamation

By    |   Monday, 21 July 2025 01:56 PM EDT

Former interim New York Police Department Commissioner Thomas Donlon on Monday announced his intent to file a lawsuit against New York City Mayor Eric Adams for defamation after the mayor questioned Donlon's mental health, the New York Post reports.

Donlon, who served as interim NYPD commissioner under Adams for just three months in 2024, filed a notice of claim after Adams said during a meeting last Thursday with a nonprofit business advocacy group that Donlon was "rapidly deteriorating mentally" prior to his dismissal last year.

The lawsuit also names former NYPD spokesperson Tarik Sheppard, who told reporters that Donlon was "going through some cognitive issues" and thought that "there was this conspiracy against him."

Donlon's attorney, John Scola, called these remarks "public character assassination."

He added, "This wasn't spin. It was a deliberate and defamatory attack — weaponizing mental health to silence a whistleblower and deflect from the criminal misconduct Donlon exposed."

Donlon claims that during his time as interim commissioner, he uncovered "systemic corruption" by close aides to the mayor and earlier this month filed a lawsuit accusing the NYPD of being "criminal at its core." Adams and Sheppard made their comments after Donlon filed the initial lawsuit.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former interim New York Police Department commissioner Thomas Donlon on Monday announced his intent to file a lawsuit against New York City Mayor Eric Adams for defamation after the mayor questioned Donlon's mental health, the New York Post reports.
thomas donlon, eric adams, nypd, nyc, lawsuit, defamation
198
2025-56-21
Monday, 21 July 2025 01:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved