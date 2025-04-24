WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: thief | dhs | kristi noem | grandchildren

Noem Thought Grandkids Were Playing When She Was Robbed

By    |   Thursday, 24 April 2025 11:53 AM EDT

The thief that stole DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's purse was wearing a COVID-era face mask and reportedly used his foot to drag her purse from under her chair, according to a DHS spokeswoman.

"She could feel this person as they snatched her bag, but thought they were her grandchildren playing until realizing a minute later that her bag was gone," Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told The New York Times. "Her bag was under her feet and the perpetrator hooked the bag with his foot and dragged it across the floor and put a coat over it and took it."

The thief made off with the purse containing $3,000 in cash, Noem's driver's license, medication, apartment keys, and blank checks, according to the report.

Noem had the large sum of cash in her purse to pay for gifts, dinner, and other activities for her family on Easter Sunday.

The Homeland Security Secretary is protected by U.S. Secret Service agents. The Secret Service referred questions about the incident to Homeland Security headquarters.

Information from The Associated Press was used to compile this report.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The thief that stole DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's purse was wearing a COVID-era face mask and reportedly used his foot to drag her purse from under her chair, according to a DHS spokeswoman...
thief, dhs, kristi noem, grandchildren
184
2025-53-24
Thursday, 24 April 2025 11:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved