Washington Post, NY Times, NBC Issue Retractions on Rudy Giuliani Claim

Reporting on former President Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and conservative news network OAN required a retraction by The Washington Post on Saturday.

Later Saturday, The New York Times and NBC also issued retractions.

The retraction added to the Post story Saturday read:

"Correction: An earlier version of this story, published Thursday, incorrectly reported that One America News was warned by the FBI that it was the target of a Russian influence operation. That version also said the FBI had provided a similar warning to Rudolph W. Giuliani, which he has since disputed. This version has been corrected to remove assertions that OAN and Giuliani received the warnings."

CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy considered it a "big retraction" in a tweet Saturday.

The Washington Post Twitter account also noted the error in claiming Giuliani and OAN had been warned about the Russian disinformation:

"We've deleted an earlier tweet saying the FBI warned Rudolph W. Giuliani that he was the target of a Russian misinformation campaign, which he has since disputed. This story has been corrected."

The Times and NBC soon followed suit.

"An earlier version of this article misstated whether Rudolph W. Giuliani received a formal warning from the F.B.I. about Russian disinformation," The Times said in its correction posted at the bottom of the online story. "Mr. Giuliani did not receive such a so-called defensive briefing."

NBC, meanwhile, said it had corrected the "premise and headline" of its original story.

NBC News said in its correction that its story "was based on a source familiar with the matter, but a second source now says the briefing was only prepared for Giuliani and not delivered to him, in part over concerns it might complicate the criminal investigation of Giuliani."